FHP: Man, 73, dies after car strikes him near busy Pine Hills intersection

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Troopers say a man died after a car struck him along Silver Star Road Monday night in Orange County.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. just east of the intersection of Powers Drive, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Investigators said the driver of a Nissan Altima was traveling eastbound on Silver Star Road when her car struck the pedestrian on the inside lane of the roadway.

Deadly crash in Orange County FHP said the deadly crash involving a pedestrian happened Monday night along Silver Star Road in Orange County. (WFTV staff)

FHP said the man trying to cross the road was not using a marked crosswalk and, despite the driver’s attempt to swerve around him, she was unable to avoid the collision.

The pedestrian, 73, of Orlando, was rushed to Orlando Regional Medical Center but did not survive his injuries.

Troopers said the driver of the Nissan, 24, of Orlando, was not hurt and remained at the crash site.

