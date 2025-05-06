SpaceX aims to launch another rocket from Brevard County on Tuesday

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled for liftoff Tuesday night from Florida’s Space Coast.

SpaceX plans to launch the rocket carrying 28 Starlink satellites from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

The satellites will be deployed into low-Earth orbit to help expand the company’s global internet network.

Liftoff is set for 9:17 p.m.

After the launch, SpaceX plans to land the rocket’s booster on a droneship in the Atlantic Ocean.

Monitor WFTV.com and watch Eyewitness News for updates on Tuesday‘s planned launch.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group