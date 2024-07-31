4 dead in Plant City house fire, officials say

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Four people died when fire ripped through a house in Hillsborough County early Wednesday.

Firefighters rushed to the Plant City home on South County Line Road near Shepherd Road just after midnight.

Fire officials said the homeowner made a 911 call to report heavy smoke and flames had trapped people and pets inside.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue said its first units arrived on scene about 8 minutes later to a working house fire.

HCFR said first responders soon located three victims inside the home and removed them through a bedroom window.

All three victims died at the fire scene, officials said.

Firefighters took about 20 minutes to put the fire out.

Sheriff’s investigators later confirmed four deaths from the fire.

The whereabouts of five dogs reported to be inside the house when the fire broke out is unclear.

HCFR said no firefighters were hurt and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

🚨𝐀𝐋𝐄𝐑𝐓🚨#teamHCSO is investigating a tragic house fire in Plant City.

On July 31, 2024, at 12:08 a.m. deputies responded to a fire on S. County Line Road and discovered four deceased individuals at the scene.

HCSO is working with Hillsborough Fire Rescue to determine the… pic.twitter.com/VjYD95ENsc — HCSO (@HCSOSheriff) July 31, 2024

