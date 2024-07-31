Local

Deputies search for missing 14-year-old in Lake County

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Lake County are searching for a missing teenager.

Investigators released a picture of 14-year-old Killian Hanley.

They said he left his home on Georgia Road in Altoona around 5 p.m. Tuesday and hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

Deputies said he could be in the Altoona, Paisley, or Umatilla areas.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Most Read