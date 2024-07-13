Fitness personality Richard Simmons dead at 76

LOS ANGELES — Popular fitness personality Richard Simmons has passed away at the age of 76, according to Los Angeles Police Department.

Police said Simmons was found dead Saturday inside of his home.

Offices said they were notified about his death after receiving a call from his housekeeper.

Read: Richard Simmons apologizes after posting cryptic social media message about dying

Police said they do not believe foul play in his death, and there is nothing that would prompt an investigation.

Simmons was known for his eccentric and flamboyant personality and rose to fame from his “Sweatin’ to the Oldies” line of aerobics video.

Read: Richard Simmons disavows biopic that will star Pauly Shore

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group