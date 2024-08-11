Five Pride players win medals at 2024 Olympics

ORLANDO, Fla. — Five Orlando Pride players received medals in the 2024 Paris Olympics after the United States defeated Brazil 1-0 in the Gold Medal Match.

Adriana, Angelina, Rafaelle and Marta received the silver medals for Brazil, while Emily Sams received the gold medal.

The Pride sent a total of seven players to the Olympics, also sending Barbra Banda and Grace Chanda who represented Zambia.

The Pride resume their regular season after the Olympic break at atop the NWSL standings and are on the road to face the Houston Dash Aug 23 at 8:00 p.m.

