Suspect arrested, accused of stabbing stranger in Flagler County, deputies say

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A man accused of stabbing a stranger after an argument has been arrested, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to a news release, the suspect, 56-year-old Eric Galdabini, allegedly attacked another man with a knife and fled in a black Jeep in Palm Coast on Thursday.

Galdabini had driven past a couple, walked around the block a few times, and asked the woman to get into his car, but she refused.

Investigators said Galdabini and the other man got into a fight, which led Galdabini to pull out a knife and stab him before leaving the scene.

Flagler County firefighters treated the victim with non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies said they found the suspect at a Belle Terre and Pine Lakes Parkways traffic stop.

“Typically, when we receive a call of this nature, the victim is an acquaintance or knows their attacker in some way,” said Sheriff Rick Staly. “In this case, the attack was completely random.”

The sheriff’s office said when Galdabini was interviewed, he claimed the knife was still in his vehicle, but surveillance video from nearby homes showed the incident as the victim described.

He was arrested for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Galdabini is in custody at the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility on a $40,000 bond.

