Girls who vanished from Sorrento foster home found safe in Louisiana; mother in custody

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Lake County deputies said Friday afternoon that two girls who vanished from a foster home in Sorrento were found safe in Louisiana.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office said Tillie Williams, 5, and her 20-month old sister, Natalia Williams, were found Friday by Louisiana authorities.

Their mother, Dixie, is also now in custody on a warrant issued by the Sheriff’s Office, charging her with two counts of kidnapping, investigators said.

The Sheriff’s Office has not released any additional information on the circumstances surrounding the locating of the girls and their mother.

Read: Arrest warrant issued for mother of 2 missing Lake County girls, deputies say

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 11 2 children reported missing from Lake County foster home

Read: Bodycam video reveals previous arrest of suspect in Sorrento foster kids’ missing persons’ case

Deputies have said Dixie Williams lost custody of the girls about a year and a half ago.

A statewide Amber Alert was issued for the girls Thursday after they vanished from their foster home sometime between Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

Arrest warrant issued for mother of 2 missing Lake County girls, deputies say Deputies in Lake County continue to search for two kids who vanished from their foster home. (WFTV)

Lake County Missing Kids (WFTV)





©2024 Cox Media Group