Search continues for missing Lake County girls that triggered statewide Amber Alert

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Lake County continue to search for two kids who vanished from their foster home.

A statewide Amber Alert is in effect for 5-year-old Tillie Williams and her 1-year-old sister Natalia disappeared sometime between Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

Investigators said they may have been taken by their biological mother.

Deputies said the girls’ mother, Dixie Williams, lost custody about a year and a half ago.

Officials said the girl’s parents were allowed in-person visits at the foster home until January 8, then it switched to Zoom visits.

Residents told Channel 9 they were shocked to hear this happened.

Investigators are looking into a silver mid-sized Nissan SUV that passed through the neighborhood without a tag Thursday.

