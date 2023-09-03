Flagler County deputy suspended without pay after boating under the influence

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said a detention deputy had been suspended without pay after he was arrested for boating under the influence.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission arrested FCSO Detention Deputy First Class Colin Haggerty while he was boating near Hammock Dunes Bridge Saturday.

The deputy was released on a $1,000 bond.

He will remain on suspension while FWC investigates the case.

“It is everyone’s responsibility to drive or boat sober, whether on the road or on the water,” said Sheriff Rick Staly. “I warned everyone that there would be extra patrols on the roads and waterways this Labor Day weekend.

Staly said drivers and boat operators should have a designated driver.

