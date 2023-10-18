Flagler County K-9s armor up after donation of protective vests

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Two Flagler County K-9s are safer following a recent donation to the sheriff’s office.

Flagler County Sheriff’s Office K9s Holmes and Nitro now have bullet and stab protective vests.

The donation comes from the group Vested Interest in K-9s.

Watch: ‘Kennel cough’ outbreak forces Orange County Animal Services to suspend dog intakes

The nonprofit organization started in 2009 and has donated nearly 5,3000 vests to K9s around the U.S.

The vests that Holmes and Nitro will wear come with a special message: “Born to love, trained to serve, loyal always.”

Read: Karma ruins Central Florida marijuana delivery

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group