Flagler County receives $120K grant to help improve motorcyclists safety

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office has been awarded a $120,000 grant to help improve safety for motorcyclists.

The goal of the grant is to reduce motorcycle crashes in the county through high-visibility traffic enforcement, communications and public outreach.

Between 2020 and 2022, there were 230 motorcycle crashes in Flagler County.

Data shows that 44 of the crashes included serious injuries.

Law enforcement said nine of the crashes resulted in the death of the motorcycle riders.

