Flagler man faces charges for “random attack,” slashing someone with a knife

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A Flagler County man is in jail tonight after deputies believe he randomly fought and slashed someone with a knife and then took off. It happened Thursday in Palm Coast.

At first he tried telling deputies it was the other way around – that the man attacked him first – but neighborhood surveillance video showed otherwise.

A nearby neighbor’s home camera system recorded the moments where Galdabini ran up to the couple with his fists up, then the two began fighting.

Deputies said it all started as Galdabini was driving down the road and passed by them.

Read: ‘It can happen to anyone’: Advocates, officials make statement against human trafficking

They say he asked the woman to get into his vehicle, circling the area where she was walking.

After she refused multiple times, the couple said they told Galdabini to leave them alone so he parked his jeep and fought with the man.

Deputies said Galdabini also pulled out a knife and slashed him multiple time – all before getting into back into his car and driving away.

Read: Suspect arrested, accused of stabbing stranger in Flagler County, deputies say

Investigators caught up with him after recognizing the vehicle that the couple reported. He’s now facing charges for aggravated battery.

He was also previously convicted of battery in Volusia County back in 2010.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group