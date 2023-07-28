Flagler Schools wants your thoughts on its superintendent search

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Do you have thoughts on Flagler County schools’ search for a new superintendent? If so, the district wants to hear from you.

Flagler Schools launched an online survey to get the community’s input on what the district should be looking for in its next leader. It’s open now through Sept. 15.

“As part of the search process, community input is vital,” the district said.

You can click here to participate.

Board members said they plan to name a new Superintendent of Schools by Nov. 7, 2023, with a projected start date of Jan. 1, 2024.

