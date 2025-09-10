Flooding concerns remain as stubborn front keeps rain and storms over Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Rain and storm chances remain elevated Wednesday in Central Florida.

A persistent weather front is bringing more rain to our area, and slow-moving showers are raising concerns of localized flooding.

The same stubborn front that has been affecting the region for the past few days continues to elevate rain chances.

However, relief is on the way. Drier air is expected to move into northern locations by Thursday, reducing rain chances and clearing the skies.

This trend is anticipated to continue through the end of the week and into the weekend.

The upcoming weekend promises pleasant weather, with many areas experiencing a dip in humidity and temperatures.

In northern communities such as Ocala and The Villages, temperatures could drop to the upper 60s.

