Flooding possible Wednesday as strong to severe storms move through Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Multiple rounds of showers and storms are expected Wednesday across Central Florida.

Heavy rain will be widespread, and gusty winds will accompany some of the storms in the afternoon.

Many areas will see up to an inch of rain, with some spots 2-to-3 inches.

Watch: Thunderstorms flood streets, down oak tree in Ocala

This heavy rain could lead to localized flooding.

Parts of Marion County saw major flooding as storms moved through Tuesday.

Watch: Orange County neighbors concerned about possible exotic snakes on the loose after house fire

In addition to the storms, our area will also be warm Wednesday.

The high temperature in Orlando should reach around 89 degrees Wednesday afternoon.

Central Florida will be stuck in this active storm pattern for a while.

Read: Red tide guide: How to check Florida beach conditions

Follow our Severe Weather team on Twitter for live updates:

©2023 Cox Media Group