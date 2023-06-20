Thunderstorms flood streets, down oak tree in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. — Severe thunderstorms caused a mess in Ocala on Tuesday.

Streets flooded, causing several vehicles to stall.

Southwest 17th Street and Pine Avenue was among the intersections that flooded.

Parking lots filled with water and retention ponds overflowed.

Southeast 23rd Street near Fisher Park resembled a lake.

The storms also downed a large oak tree at a medical plaza on Southeast 17th Street near 15th Avenue.

Three cars were trapped beneath the fallen tree.

Amanda Scott said two of the damaged cars belong to her coworkers.

“I’m very thankful there wasn’t anyone in any of the vehicles,” she said. “Everybody is safe and sound. Now, (they have to) try to clean up the mess (the tree) has made.”

