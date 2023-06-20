Utopia of the Seas: 3rd-largest cruise ship in the world to call Port Canaveral home

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The third-largest cruise ship in the world will call Port Canaveral home starting next year.

Royal Caribbean International announced Tuesday that Utopia of the Seas will sail year-round out of Port Canaveral beginning July 2024. The ship, which is in the process of being built, will feature 18 decks to accommodate 5,668 guests, five pools, three water slides, 21 dining venues, 23 bars, two casinos, and eight hot tubs.

“Royal Caribbean’s Utopia of the Seas is one of the most anticipated new cruise vessels in the industry. We are thrilled to have her join us and looking forward to her arrival next year,” Capt. John Murray, CEO of Port Canaveral, said.

The ship will embark on three- and four-day journeys to Perfect Day at CocoCay, Royal Caribbean’s private island in The Bahamas.

Bookings will open on Royal Caribbean’s website this Friday, June 23.

