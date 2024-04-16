Florida Abortion amendment gets a ‘no’ from Sen. Rubio

ORLANDO, Fla. — In November, Florida voters will get the chance to vote on an amendment to the state constitution which would protect the right to an abortion.

The amendment will need at least 60% support to pass but is already getting a “no” from Florida’s senior senator.

“I’m not voting for that amendment,” said Senator Marco Rubio (R-Florida) in an interview with Eyewitness News.

Rubio, who in his time in the US Senate has introduced several bills to restrict abortion, is a long-time pro-life advocate, who in 2022, co-sponsored a bill that would ban abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy nationwide.

On April 1, the Florida Supreme Court approved the language of a proposed amendment that would ensure the right to an abortion in the state constitution up to the point of fetal viability.

Supporters of the proposed amendment point to Florida’s 6-week ban on abortion, which is set to go into effect in May, as too restrictive.

“My fundamental challenge, and that’s at the core of it, is, I believe that the right from which all of the rights emanate is the right to live, the right of a human being to live and that that right to live when it comes to abortion is in conflict with a woman’s right to choose, and so we have to choose in public policy what do we prioritize? The right to live or the right to choose in those circumstances. And it’s a tough choice for a lot of people, and I understand it. But for me, I’m going to be on the side of life,” said Rubio.

In explaining his stance, Rubio highlighted the need for states and the federal government to support mothers both before and after they give birth.

“If you’re going to be pro-life like I am, you have an obligation to ensure that we don’t just stop and we say, okay, you’re not having the abortion, but that we are supportive of women who decide to bring children into the world and not abort them,” says Rubio. “That’s a key part of this.”

