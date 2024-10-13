Florida AMBER Alert issued for missing 6-month-old child

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued an AMBER Alert Sunday for a missing six-month-old child.

Investigators are searching for Zaina Ward out of St. Johns County.

She was last seen near the 5000 block of State Road 13 North in St. Augustine.

Ward was wearing a white ruffled onesie with pink flowers and green stems.

Officials said she may be with Mohammed Adam, traveling in a 2002 silver Chevrolet Cavalier with the Florida tag number RXCR47.

Deputies say they could be in Jacksonville.

If you see them, do not approach them, and contact law enforcement.

Anyone with information should reach out to the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office at 904-824-8304 or 911.

Please share! A Florida AMBER Alert has been issued for 7-month-old Zaina Ward. Child may be with Mohammed Adam.

If located, DO NOT APPROACH. Contact the St Johns County Sheriff's Office at 904-824-8304 or 911. #FLAMBER. pic.twitter.com/1Fi6dcsJJa — FDLE (@fdlepio) October 13, 2024

