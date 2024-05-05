Florida announces record investments in services for those with developmental disabilities

JUPITER, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis announced more than $2 billion in funding for services for people with unique abilities this week.

It’s designed to provide social, medical, behavioral, and therapeutic aid to adults and children with autism and other developmental disabilities.

Additionally, officials highlighted state investments in community projects like the Els Center of Excellence.

Read: DeSantis says Florida schools will ‘not comply’ with Biden’s Title IX expansion

“As Governor, I will continue to ensure every Floridian has access to high-quality services to create a pathway to live up to their God-given potential and realize the American Dream,” DeSantis said. “To that end, Florida is proud to support and have the partnership of the Els Center Of Excellence.”

Education officials also announced that almost 100,000 students now receive help from the Florida Empowerment Scholarship.

Read: Proposed bill looks to mandate autism awareness training for Florida law enforcement

That money allows parents to find the best learning environment for their child’s needs.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group