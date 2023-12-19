Proposed bill looks to mandate autism awareness training for Florida law enforcement

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — A Florida state representative is taking a step forward in making sure law enforcement is required to be trained in handling people on the autism spectrum.

A bill that would mandate training for Florida law enforcement officers on how to collaborate with people on the autism spectrum is expected to be considered in the upcoming legislative session.

Some local law enforcement and first responders received the training Tuesday.

“When you see a person with autism it’s invisible,” Monica Carretero, a board member for the Autism Society of Greater Orlando, said. “This training will keep people on the spectrum and officers safer because they’ll be able to identify those triggers and handle people with autism better.

Autism awareness training is something the ASGO says should be mandatory for law enforcement.

Florida state Rep. Paula Stark agrees.

Stark was in Kissimmee on Tuesday introducing House Bill 829 which if passed will require the four-hour training.

“In a lot of situations, a lot of our autistic challenges have been on the street,” Stark said. “We need to just make sure everybody is safe.”

The ASGO has trained more than 40,000 law enforcement officers in the state.

The training program covers the characteristics and signs, de-escalation techniques, and first-hand interactions with a person with autism.

According to the CDC, 1 in 36 children will be diagnosed with autism.

The ASGO reports individuals with autism are estimated to have up to 7x more contacts with law enforcement during their lives.

They say only 20% of those responses involve criminal activity.

This training by the ASGO is only mandated at the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office and the New Smyrna Police Department.

The ASGO said at agencies like Osceola County, their training is voluntary. Instead, the sheriff’s office requires in-house training.

The next legislative session begins on Jan. 9. The bill does have Senate support.

