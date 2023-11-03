Florida attorney general asks Floridians to ‘be diligent’ about heightened terrorist threat

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Attorney General Ashley Moody urged Floridians on Thursday to report suspicious activity because of a heightened terrorist threat because of the Hamas attacks in Israel.

During a news conference in Boynton Beach, Moody said it’s important for Floridians to say something if they see something.

“While we don’t want to raise alarm, unnecessarily, we do want Floridians to be diligent,” Moody said.

Moody said you should call 855-FLA-SAFE to report any suspicious activity.

