Florida attorney general 'highly alarmed' about vaping-related illness after first death in state

ORLANDO, Fla. - Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody said she is “highly alarmed” about the recent series of vaping-related illnesses across the country.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a dozen people have died, including one person in Florida.
Related Headlines
READ: 3 sickened in Orange County by lung illness linked to vaping, health officials search for answers
A total of 27 Floridians have been hospitalized with vaping-related lung illnesses, according to health officials.
The CDC has revealed that more than 800 people in 46 states, including Florida, have suffered vaping-related lung injuries.
According to the CDC, nearly 40% of vaping-related illnesses have affected people younger than 21.
The CDC has reported that many of the illnesses nationwide developed in patients who used THC- containing e-cigarette products.
The Florida Department of Health has not commented on the matter.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}