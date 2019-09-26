  • Florida attorney general 'highly alarmed' about vaping-related illness after first death in state

    By: Katlyn Brieskorn

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody said she is “highly alarmed” about the recent series of vaping-related illnesses across the country.

    The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a dozen people have died, including one person in Florida.

    Related Headlines

    READ: 3 sickened in Orange County by lung illness linked to vaping, health officials search for answers

    A total of 27 Floridians have been hospitalized with vaping-related lung illnesses, according to health officials.

    The CDC has revealed that more than 800 people in 46 states, including Florida, have suffered vaping-related lung injuries. 

    According to the CDC, nearly 40% of vaping-related illnesses have affected people younger than 21.
    The CDC has reported that many of the illnesses nationwide developed in patients who used THC- containing e-cigarette products.

    The Florida Department of Health has not commented on the matter.

    DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

    Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

    Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories