Florida bear hunting permit application dates announced

ORLANDO, Fla. — Dates to apply for bear hunting permits in Florida have been announced.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said permits for the 2025 hunting season in Florida will open on Sept. 12 and close on Sept. 22.

Hunters seeking to participate in the regulated bear hunting season, scheduled from December 6 to 28, must obtain a bear harvest permit, which is only available through a random drawing.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old by Oct. 1, 2025, to apply for a permit.

Each application costs $5, plus handling fees, and applicants can submit multiple applications to increase their chances.

Permits are priced at $100 for Florida residents and $300 for nonresidents, with handling fees added.

However, only 10% of the permits will be allocated to nonresidents.

Applications can be submitted online at GoOutdoorsFlorida.com or in person at a license agent or Florida tax collector’s office.

More information on the application process is available at MyFWC.com/License under ‘Limited Entry and Quota Permits.’

For detailed information on bear hunting regulations and zones, hunters can visit MyFWC.com/BearHunting.

