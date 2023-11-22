Florida bill could provide free swimming lessons for some young children

ORLANDO, Fla. — A new Florida bill could soon provide children with free swimming lessons.
Florida lawmakers have filed bills that would create a voucher program for free lessons.
Children 4 and under would be eligible for the lessons.
The classes would be available to lower-income families.
Lawmakers said they could seek grants or private funding for that program.
