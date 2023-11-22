Florida bill could provide free swimming lessons for some young children

ORLANDO, Fla. — A new Florida bill could soon provide children with free swimming lessons.

Florida lawmakers have filed bills that would create a voucher program for free lessons.

Children 4 and under would be eligible for the lessons.

Watch: USPS kicks off 111th year of ‘Operation Santa’

The classes would be available to lower-income families.

Lawmakers said they could seek grants or private funding for that program.

Watch: DCF streamlining process to get children into forever homes faster

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group