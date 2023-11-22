USPS kicks off 111th year of ‘Operation Santa’

ORLANDO, Fla. — The U.S. Postal Service says Operation Santa is now underway.

This week marks the earliest kickoff ever for the 111-year-old program.

Operation Santa helps ensure that letters to Santa make it to “Elves” and human helpers who can assist with gifts.

Read: USPS Operation Santa Letter Adoption: There’s still time to join in the spirit

To participate, kids need to use their full name, a return address, a stamp and Santa’s correct address.

Letters should be sent to 123 Elf Road, North Pole, 88888.

Read: USPS releases shipping deadlines for holiday season

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group