Ocala man killed by police during deadly NC crime spree

CHARLOTTE — Police in Charlotte, North Carolina confirm that a man from Ocala is the suspect in a crime spree that ended with him and two others dead.

Police say Joseph Andrade, 28, shot two people on Oct. 23. One of those victims died at the scene. The other died a few days later.

He then allegedly forced his way into a nearby home, kidnapped someone and left in a stolen vehicle.

Police say he shot at pursuing officers during the ensuing car chase. Police say he eventually got out of the car and continued firing at officers. Police shot back and hit Andrade, killing him.

Neither the kidnapped victim nor any officers were injured, according to police.

Police did not disclose the motive or what Andrade was doing in the Charlotte area.

WFTV’s sister station WSOC confirmed with police that the suspect, Andrade, is from Ocala.

