Florida citrus growers work to recover from worst season in a century

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Florida’s citrus season last year was the worst in a century, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The USDA report shows a huge drop-off in Florida’s production, which can only be compared to the start of the great depression.

Growers only produced 16 million boxes of oranges last year, down from more than 41 million boxes the year prior.

Read: Florida’s citrus crop forecast lowest in nearly 100 years, recent hurricanes are a major factor

A rebound in production might happen in two-to-three years as new plantings take hold and surviving trees recover from Hurricane Ian.

The state’s citrus trade association is also looking at federal aid to keep growers afloat.

Read: Fresh-squeezed: Florida citrus-themed mural unveiled at the Florida Welcome Center

The industry was struggling prior to Hurricane Ian because of pressures from construction, foreign imports, and citrus disease.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group