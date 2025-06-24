Florida couple raising adoption money through home repairs

ORLANDO, Fla. — With laughter, hugs and some sweat equity, Jacob and Becca Entinger are getting their hands dirty for a purpose close to their hearts.

Through the nonprofit organization Both Hands, the couple is taking a unique approach to adoption fundraising by serving a local widow with home repairs and yardwork in exchange for donations that will help cover the high cost of adopting a child.

“We get to actually put our faith into action and earn it that way,” Becca Entinger said.

With an average private adoption costing between $20,000 and $60,000, the financial burden can be overwhelming. But Both Hands offers a faith-based model, pairing adoptive families with widows in need of home assistance while asking friends and family to sponsor their service projects instead of simply writing a check.

“They were doing something. They weren’t just asking for money. They were performing a service,” said JT Olson, founder and president of Both Hands.

It’s a model Olson believes strengthens the support system around both the adoptive family and the child they hope to welcome.

“They are not adopting, but their friends are and those people have a stake in that child’s life. There’s a legacy that starts there. It’s powerful. It’s very powerful,” Olson said.

With every task, the couple says they are one step closer to meeting their child with faith at the center of their mission.

“To be able to serve a widow and fulfill our scripture duty to help widows and orphans is huge for us,” Jacob Entinger said.

They hope their effort will clear one home and fill another with love and hope.

