Florida declares Nov. 7 Victims of Communism Day to educate students on global history

MIAMI, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared Nov. 7 as Victims of Communism Day in the state of Florida.

The initiative aims to educate students about the historical impact of communism globally, emphasizing the importance of understanding political ideologies.

DeSantis highlighted the need for students to learn the lessons of history, recognize the destructiveness of Marxism-Leninism, and appreciate the founding principles of the American republic.

“We remember those who demonstrated courage, made sacrifices and endured hardship while fighting for freedom and against communism,” DeSantis said during the announcement.

Governor Ron DeSantis announced plans to incorporate the history of communism into Florida’s school curricula during a visit to Miami’s Freedom Tower.

DeSantis also mentioned future plans to include a curriculum on communist ideology in the United States, though specific details on implementation and content were not provided.

The dedication of Victims of Communism Day and the educational initiatives announced by DeSantis are intended to ensure that future generations understand the impact of communism and the value of freedom.

