Florida deputy reunited with infant he saved after deadly motorcycle crash

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida family is reuniting with a deputy who saved a baby’s life.

A terrifying video shows the moments a motorcycle sped past Charlotte County Deputy David Musgrove.

The biker then crashed into an SUV and died.

Inside the SUV was a mother and her two young daughters.

One of them, 6-month-old Lola, had no pulse and wasn’t breathing until Musgrove performed CPR and revived her.

This week, Musgrove reunited with the family, two weeks after Lola was released from the hospital.

“We call him ‘Uncle Dave’ now, the girls do. He is our guardian angel,” the infant’s mother said.

Even before the rescue, it turns out the family had a special connection with the deputy.

Musgrove and Lola’s mother share the same birthday and their families attend the same church.

