WATCH: Florida deputy shoots at man in back of patrol car after thinking falling acorn was gunfire

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. — This week a sheriff’s office in Florida’s Panhandle released body-cam video of an officer-involved shooting from back in November.

That officer resigned after it was revealed his return fire wasn’t directed at a shooter but at an acorn falling on his patrol car.

That officer was not hit.

He had mistaken the sound of a large acorn hitting the roof for a gunshot.

His partner follows suit and also opens fire.

The pair were responding to a disturbance call and had a suspect in the vehicle.

Officials in Okaloosa County said this is a teachable moment.

“We’re actually going to use this particular case as training for the rest of our staff as a potential thing that we need to watch out for to make sure that we never put someone’s life in jeopardy again,” said Okaloosa County Sheriff Eric Aden.

Marquis Jackson, the man in the back of the patrol car, was not hurt.

The second deputy who opened fire was cleared of any wrongdoing.

