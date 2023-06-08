Florida drivers passing a school bus illegally will soon be paying a fine

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A new bill signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis will let Florida school districts that use cameras catch drivers illegally passing school buses.

The Osceola school district is hoping the new law will curb illegal drivers.

Starting July 1, districts can use the exterior camera footage to document drivers illegally passing school buses and fine them $225.

The time between a bus stop and a student walking off is often a short time. But that doesn’t always mean drivers are patient.

The Florida Department of Education recently surveyed 6400 bus drivers, who counted 7800 vehicles illegally passing school buses.

“Our bus drivers counted 748 violations which is a 46-percent increase since we did this survey last year.” This is a big issue,” said Zach Downes, community relations specialist, at Osceola school district.

School bus drivers across Central Florida also participated in the “National School Bus Illegal Passing Survey.”

“Before, a bus driver would have to manually file a report, but now we can use video evidence if someone illegally passes a bus. we’re glad the state of Florida is moving forward,” Downes said

“While the final details have yet to be hashed out, the district believes it could only benefit the community that is continuing to grow, " he said.

Before the law goes into effect next month. the school district will be holding a demonstration of the new bus tech later this month, together with the Osceola County Sheriff.

