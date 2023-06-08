SEE: Tornado causes damage in Satellite Beach

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A tornado warning hit Brevard County Wednesday afternoon, and Channel 9 viewers sent in damage in their area after it expired.

Channel 9 Certified Chief Meteorologist Tom Terry and certified meteorologist George Waldenberger tracked rotating winds in the storm as it moved through the area live on Eyewitness News Wednesday afternoon.

The warning lasted about 15 minutes and expired around 5:30 p.m. and brought with it rain and wind to the area.

The National Weather Service is expected to survey the area Thursday morning, Terry said.

