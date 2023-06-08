Local

SEE: Tornado causes damage in Satellite Beach

By Tom Terry, WFTV.com and Adam Poulisse, WFTV.com

Satellite Beach Storm damage reported in Satellite Beach (Peter Czajkowski)

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A tornado warning hit Brevard County Wednesday afternoon, and Channel 9 viewers sent in damage in their area after it expired.

Channel 9 Certified Chief Meteorologist Tom Terry and certified meteorologist George Waldenberger tracked rotating winds in the storm as it moved through the area live on Eyewitness News Wednesday afternoon.

The warning lasted about 15 minutes and expired around 5:30 p.m. and brought with it rain and wind to the area.

The National Weather Service is expected to survey the area Thursday morning, Terry said.

See photos in the gallery below:

Tornado damages homes in Brevard County Some Brevard County residents are cleaning up storm damage after a tornado came through their neighborhood Wednesday evening. (WFTV.com News Staff)

