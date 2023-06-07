Road construction project underway to prevent flooding in Osceola County community

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Residents in one Osceola County community are about to notice a lot more road construction.

However, they say the inconvenience will be worth it if it will prevent flooding like what they endured in Hurricanes Ian and Nicole from happening again.

Buenaventura Lakes was hit hard during both storms, but even smaller rainstorms can cause a drainage problem.

Royal Palm Drive between Solomon Lane and Eden Lane will be closed for drainage improvements.

The county is spending $1.1 million to replace pipes and lower them so more water can drain out from the pond.

Separately, Osceola County signed a contract with an engineer to design drainage improvements across Buenaventura Lakes. A $4.6 million grant will allow the county to move forward with the projects that will help the community most.

Aside from that project, the county is also hoping to get a $14 million grant from the state that would install a new outfall from the lakes and would remove 142 homes from flooding.

