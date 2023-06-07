Local

Giddy-up: Lake County firefighters help rescue horse from pool

By Sarah Wilson, WFTV.com

Horse rescued from pool Lake County firefighters helped rescue a horse from a pool on Wednesday. (Lake County Fire Rescue)

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Lake County firefighters helped rescue a horse from a pool on Wednesday.

Firefighters said they were able to get the horse out of its owner’s pool with the help of Sumter County’s Animal Response Team.

Photos of the rescue show firefighters using large straps to escort the horse out of the pool.

See the pictures of the rescue below:

