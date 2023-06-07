Giddy-up: Lake County firefighters help rescue horse from pool

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Lake County firefighters helped rescue a horse from a pool on Wednesday.

Firefighters said they were able to get the horse out of its owner’s pool with the help of Sumter County’s Animal Response Team.

Photos of the rescue show firefighters using large straps to escort the horse out of the pool.

See the pictures of the rescue below:

Today, LCFR responded to a call for a large animal rescue. Our Firefighters, with the help of Sumter County's Animal Response Team, were able to successfully rescue the horse from the owner's pool. Way to go, team! pic.twitter.com/yTw9ML0MDF — Lake Co Fire Rescue (@LakeFirePIO) June 7, 2023

