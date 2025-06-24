Florida executes man 31 years after killing woman outside Orlando bar

STARKE, Fla. — A convicted killer was put to death at Florida State Prison Tuesday evening.

Thomas Lee Gudinas, 51, was executed by lethal injection.

Gudinas was convicted in the May 1994 murder of Michelle McGrath.

Investigators say he attacked McGrath in a parking lot after she left Barbarella’s bar in Orlando around closing time. He was found to have followed her before raping and beating her to death.

Gudinas was convicted in Naples a year after the crime.

He was the seventh person executed in Florida this year.

