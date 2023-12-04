Florida gas prices falling again after brief, unexplained surge: AAA

ORLANDO, Fla. — Prices at the pump seem to be heading back down after sudden surge last week.

AAA said Monday the price of regular gas in Florida averaged $3.13 per gallon.

That’s down a penny from Sunday.

After the state average dipped to $3.01 per gallon last Monday — a 2023 low — prices jumped suddenly to $3.17 by Thursday.

AAA average gas prices in Florida Florida gas prices as of Dec. 4, 2023: AAA (AAA)

“There isn’t any clear explanation for last week’s sudden increase, as oil and gasoline futures logged their sixth consecutive weekly loss,” AAA’s Mark Jenkins said.

“Regardless, drivers in many cities are beginning to find gas prices close to the same levels where they were last week,” Jenkins added.

In Central Florida, Lake County posted the lowest average price per gallon Monday at $3.07 and Flagler County came in highest at $3.17.

