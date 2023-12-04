Toddler dies after running from parked car and into traffic in Melbourne, police say

MELBOURNE, Fla. — Police in Melbourne are investigating a deadly crash that took the life of a young child.

Officials said the crash happened Sunday around 8:23 p.m. in the area of Dairy Road and Hall Street.

According to a report, a 3-year-old was able to run from their parent after parking their vehicle and into Dairy Road where they were struck by another driver.

The child’s parent was also stuck by the vehicle while attempting to stop them, police said.

Both the adult and toddler sustained serious injuries and the child later died.

The other driver stayed at the scene, and it appears alcohol, and or drugs, were not a factor in the crash, police said.

Melbourne police said the crash is still under investigation.

