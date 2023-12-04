FSU fans shocked, disappointed as undefeated team denied spot in College Football Playoff

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida State University’s football team is not going to the college football playoffs.

This is the first time that an undefeated power-five conference champion has been left out of the top four.

Many fans of the team shared their disappointment online as the decision was announced.

FSU was ranked 5th behind Michigan, Washington, Texas and Alabama.

FSU’s head coach Mike Norvell was shocked.

“It was one of the tougher moments I’ve had to experience,” Norvell said. “And for all that they’ve done. You know, you talk to a team about responding to adversity, getting up, and going to give all that you can to find a way to win a college football game.”

The Noles will play 6th-ranked Georgia in the Orange Bowl.

Gov. Ron DeSantis joined others in blasting the decision.

DeSantis posted on social media that “what we learned today is that you can go undefeated and win your conference championship game, but the college football playoff committee will ignore these results.”

