Local

Florida has helped rescue over 700 Americans from Haiti, officials say

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
By James Tutten, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — State officials are sharing new details about the number of Americans that Florida has helped rescue from Haiti.

WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

Gov. Ron DeSantis said Florida has flown 722 Americans out of Haiti.

The state Division of Emergency Management began rescue operations over a month ago on March 20.

Read: Haiti health system nears collapse as medicine dwindles, gangs attack hospitals and ports stay shut

The rescues came after a rise of gang violence and political turmoil in Haiti.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group

Most Read