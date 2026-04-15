Florida high schools to pilot new American history courses for college credit

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida high school students could soon earn college credit through a new pilot program for college-level American history classes.

State officials are launching the initiative as an alternative to College Board Advanced Placement courses.

The new classes are set to be implemented in the 2026-2027 school year.

This new program follows previous opposition from Gov. Ron DeSantis regarding Advanced Placement classes run by the College Board.

DeSantis previously claimed the College Board’s African American studies course promoted critical race theory.

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