Local

Florida lawmakers to address program that helps homeowners save money on property insurance

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
By James Tutten, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — State lawmakers are discussing a popular program that helps Florida homeowners save money on their property insurance.

WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

The program, My Safe Florida Home, provides grants so people can upgrade their homes to lower those premiums.

Watch: Florida’s insurance commissioner doesn’t know when home insurance premiums will drop

However, there are more than 17,000 grant applications and the program has already used most of its $215 million.

This issue is part of a special session planned in Tallahassee next month.

Read: Businesses are staring down an insurance problem & it may be getting worse

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read