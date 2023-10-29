Florida lawmakers to address program that helps homeowners save money on property insurance

ORLANDO, Fla. — State lawmakers are discussing a popular program that helps Florida homeowners save money on their property insurance.

The program, My Safe Florida Home, provides grants so people can upgrade their homes to lower those premiums.

However, there are more than 17,000 grant applications and the program has already used most of its $215 million.

This issue is part of a special session planned in Tallahassee next month.

