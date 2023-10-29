Florida lawmakers to address program that helps homeowners save money on property insurance

ORLANDO, Fla. — State lawmakers are discussing a popular program that helps Florida homeowners save money on their property insurance.
▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS
The program, My Safe Florida Home, provides grants so people can upgrade their homes to lower those premiums.
Watch: Florida’s insurance commissioner doesn’t know when home insurance premiums will drop
However, there are more than 17,000 grant applications and the program has already used most of its $215 million.
This issue is part of a special session planned in Tallahassee next month.
Read: Businesses are staring down an insurance problem & it may be getting worse
Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.
©2023 Cox Media Group