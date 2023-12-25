Florida lawmakers look to ban most red light cameras

ORLANDO, Fla. — Some Florida lawmakers are looking to prohibit local governments from using red-light cameras.

Two constitutional amendments were filed that would ban the cameras’ use in the state, except in school zones.

Lawmakers over the past decade have tried to repeal a law that allowed red-light camera use.

Watch: Ocala police identify murder suspect in Paddock Mall shooting

The 2010 law was created and passed after a man was killed by a driver who ran a red light.

The amendments would need support from 60% of the House and Senate before they head to the 2024 ballot.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group