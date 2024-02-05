Florida lawmakers review bill that could ban anyone under 16 from social media

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida lawmakers are reviewing a bill that could ban children and teens from having social media accounts.

This comes as House lawmakers said they will try to revise their version of the bill to avoid potential legal problems.

Opponents of the ban argue that federal judges have blocked similar restrictions in other states.

However, supporters say the ban will protect children from sexual predators and their mental health.

