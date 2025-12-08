Florida leaders file legislation to end corporal punishment in Florida’s public schools

ORLANDO, Fla. — Representative Johanna López and Senator Mack Bernard have introduced legislation to ban corporal punishment in Florida’s public schools, promoting a safer, more supportive environment for students.

House Bill 109 and Senate Bill 662 by López and Bernard aim to ban corporal punishment—defined as moderate physical force—in Florida public schools. The bills seek to modernize discipline and align Florida with states that have stopped using physical punishment.

“As a former educator and as a mother, I know firsthand that violence has no place in our classrooms,” said Representative López. “This bill is about protecting our children’s dignity, their safety, and their right to learn without fear.”

Florida, one of 17 states allowing corporal punishment in public schools, has 19 districts that authorize it. During 2023–2024, there were 516 reported incidents. Research associates corporal punishment with decreased academic performance and mental health problems.

Senator Bernard stated, “The use of corporal punishment is inconsistent with the school’s goals of promoting honesty, responsibility, and self-discipline.”

Despite ongoing use, evidence-based options like restorative practices are more effective in improving student behavior. Students with disabilities are disproportionately impacted, with 40% of corporal punishment cases involving IDEA or Rehabilitation Act students, who make up just 20–22% of district populations.

The proposed legislation would remove statutory language authorizing corporal punishment in Florida’s public schools, with the changes set to take effect on July 1, 2026, if enacted.

