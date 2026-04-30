Judge orders suspect in Ocala front yard killing to remain in jail

OCALA, Fla. — The suspect accused of killing an Ocala man gardening in his front yard will remain in jail.

Isaac Toye, accused of killing 64-year-old Harold Harper, had his bond denied by a judge on Wednesday.

Toye will remain in jail awaiting legal proceedings for the fatal shooting.

Investigators claim Toye purchased a gun days before the shooting.

Police said the same gun was later found during the search for Harper’s killer.

The recovery of the weapon was captured on body camera video just after Harper was killed.

During the bond hearing, Toye answered questions from lawyers before the judge ruled he should remain in jail.

No trial date has been set for Toye.

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