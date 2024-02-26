The Florida Lottery has unveiled four new scratch-off games

TALLAHASSEE , Fla. — The Florida Lottery debuts four new scratch-off games this week: TRIPLE 777, BONUS LETTER CROSSWORD, JEOPARDY! and LUCKY GREEN.

The games will range in price from $2 to $10 and offer more than $318.9 million in total cash prizes.

All lottery retailers are expected to have the new tickets to purchase within the next 48 hours.

The $10 TRIPLE 777 Scratch-Off game will feature over six million winning tickets and offer over $158.8 in total cash prizes, including eight top prizes of $2 million. Players can win up to 15 times.

The $5 BONUS LETTER CROSSWORD Scratch-Off game, there will be a chance to win an instant $1 million.

There will be more than 5.4 million winning tickets with the overall odds 1 in 4.00.

The $5 JEOPARDY! game will feature more than 4.7 million winning tickets and offer over $64.3 million in total cash prizes, including 10 top prizes of $1 million.

For the $2 LUCKY GREEN Scratch-Off, players can win up to $50,000 instantly.

The game will offer more than $19 million in total cash prizes and feature more than three million winning tickets.

According to the Florida Lottery, scratch-off games comprised about 72 percent of the ticket sales in the fiscal year 2022-2023 and have generated more than $18.39 billion for education.

