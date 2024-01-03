Florida Lottery unveils new daily cash bonus play promotion

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Lottery announced its new Daily Cash Bonus Play Promotion.

As of Jan. 1, players can enter eligible PICK Daily Games, CASH POP, CASH4LIFE and FANTASY 5 Draw game tickets for a chance to win cash or buy one, get one lottery coupons.

The Daily Cash Bonus Play Promotion has two entry periods: Jan. 1 through Jan. 30, with the winners announced Feb. 8; and Jan. 31 through Feb. 29, with the winners announced March 7.

This promotion features 37 cash prizes, totaling $100,000. It also includes more than 150,000 Instant-Win prizes, totaling $250,000.

Instant-Win prizes include 2,500 cash coupons of $20, 5,000 cash coupons of $10, and 100,000 BOGO ticket coupons for a $1 free play.

To enter, players can visit the lottery’s website and click on the Daily Bonus Play Promotion banner.

Players can also scan their tickets into the promotion using the lottery’s mobile app

